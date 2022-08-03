Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Digital Realty Trust in a research report issued on Friday, July 29th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.73. The consensus estimate for Digital Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.84 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.09 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DLR. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.43.

DLR opened at $129.27 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $119.63 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 107.02%.

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

