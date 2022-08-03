Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,789,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,154,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,331,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,538,000 after purchasing an additional 274,575 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,599,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,789,000 after purchasing an additional 44,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,287,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,713,000 after purchasing an additional 95,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.43.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

DLR stock opened at $129.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.63 and a 52 week high of $178.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

