Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 2,007,261 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 133.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,510,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007,261 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $129,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,462 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,292,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,075,000 after purchasing an additional 487,497 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,132,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 10.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,658,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,995,000 after purchasing an additional 154,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.9% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,650,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,701,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

First Interstate BancSystem stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.20. 3,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,646. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.38. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.96.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.16). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 90.11%.

In other news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $41,833.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,859.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $180,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $41,833.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,859.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

