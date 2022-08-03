Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 16,873 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,313,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,873 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.42% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $125,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth $59,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth $88,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 119.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ServisFirst Bancshares

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $119,417.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 448,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,797,935.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.23 per share, with a total value of $76,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 251,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,174,131.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $119,417.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 448,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,797,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Up 0.5 %

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of SFBS traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.12. 686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,308. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.52 and a 1-year high of $97.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.05 and a 200-day moving average of $83.65.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 46.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

(Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.