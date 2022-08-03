Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $131.37 Million Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,470,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,396 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $131,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,857,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $612,760,000 after purchasing an additional 18,339 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,885,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,534,000 after acquiring an additional 32,382 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,522,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,732,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,309,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,275,000 after acquiring an additional 42,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.05. 11,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,212. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.78. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.63. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $74.29 and a one year high of $94.35.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.09 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.