Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $134.27 Million Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,103,373 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.24% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $134,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

CM stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.49. The company had a trading volume of 34,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,775. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $45.09 and a fifty-two week high of $66.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 26.74%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 46.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.71.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

