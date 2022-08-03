Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 866,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,659 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Celanese were worth $123,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Celanese by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Celanese by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its position in Celanese by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CE stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.71. The stock had a trading volume of 14,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,794. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.89. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $104.74 and a 1-year high of $176.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.43. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $143.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.80.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

