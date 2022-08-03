Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,906,915 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,567 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.87% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $130,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CATY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,716,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,728,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,135,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,224,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CATY shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stephens reduced their target price on Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Insider Transactions at Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,136,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,136,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $247,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,755.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,249. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 40.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

