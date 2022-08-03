Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,887,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,883 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.00% of News worth $130,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 243.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

News Price Performance

NWSA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.31. 77,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.44. News Co. has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $26.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. News had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of News from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Macquarie cut shares of News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

News Company Profile

(Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.