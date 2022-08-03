Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 240 at Credit Suisse Group

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 250 ($3.06) to GBX 240 ($2.94) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DLG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 330 ($4.04) to GBX 215 ($2.63) in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 262 ($3.21) to GBX 266 ($3.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.04) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.94) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.41) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Direct Line Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 282.30 ($3.46).

Shares of DLG opened at GBX 203 ($2.49) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 237.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 262.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 184.55 ($2.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 319.40 ($3.91). The firm has a market cap of £2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 849.17.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

