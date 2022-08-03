Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Bought by Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares makes up approximately 2.0% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA owned 0.10% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 14.6% during the first quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $848,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 224.3% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 22.1% during the first quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 123,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after buying an additional 22,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,266,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 3.1 %

TNA stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.59. 184,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,570,792. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.73. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $114.31.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

