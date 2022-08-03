Diversey (DSEY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.63 million. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 19.16% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Diversey to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Diversey stock opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.57. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Diversey has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Diversey from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Diversey by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diversey by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 11,536 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diversey by 722.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 116,178 shares during the period. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

