DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. DLH had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 24.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

DLH Price Performance

NASDAQ DLHC traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $18.06. The stock had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,192. DLH has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $230.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average of $16.62.

Institutional Trading of DLH

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLHC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DLH during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DLH by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 135,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 23,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DLH by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after buying an additional 92,020 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DLH by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 155,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 12,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DLH by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. The company offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

