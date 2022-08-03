DMC Global (BOOM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.20. DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect DMC Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. DMC Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.74. The stock has a market cap of $400.73 million, a PE ratio of -28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.56.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 5,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $127,441.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,238.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,572,000 after purchasing an additional 118,793 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,105,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,726,000 after purchasing an additional 104,082 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 216,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 57,436 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,355,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,358,000 after purchasing an additional 46,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 42.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 30,032 shares during the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BOOM shares. Roth Capital lowered their target price on DMC Global from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

