DODO (DODO) Trading Up 18.3% Over Last Week

DODO (DODO) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last seven days, DODO has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. DODO has a total market cap of $18.60 million and $19.51 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DODO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000736 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,836.84 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003833 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00126730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00031356 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

DODO (DODO) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official website is dodoex.io. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DODO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

