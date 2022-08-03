Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Short Interest Update

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200,000 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the June 30th total of 3,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 452.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 517.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLTR. Guggenheim upped their target price on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.40. The company had a trading volume of 9,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.49. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.39. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

