Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,260,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the June 30th total of 5,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.17.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE D traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $83.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,664,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,138. The company has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.26. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,198,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1,885.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,082,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876,471 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,928,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,948 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,371,081,000 after buying an additional 3,308,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,845,000 after buying an additional 2,649,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.