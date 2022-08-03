Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 23,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $81.81 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.49 and its 200-day moving average is $81.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

