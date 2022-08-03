Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Holdings Raised by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 476,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,213 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $15,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,308,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 22.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Up 21.8 %

DFIN traded up $7.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,260. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.84. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.90. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.87 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 38.91% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc purchased 75,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.43 per share, with a total value of $1,912,514.01. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,038,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,272,462.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc bought 75,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.43 per share, with a total value of $1,912,514.01. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,038,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,272,462.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Clay sold 4,435 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $125,067.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 311,184 shares of company stock valued at $8,249,352. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile



Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

