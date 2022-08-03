Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Gap Up to $33.60

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.60, but opened at $37.00. Donnelley Financial Solutions shares last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 3,356 shares trading hands.

DFIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average of $31.84.

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.87 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 38.91% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Craig Clay sold 4,435 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $125,067.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,422,526.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Clay sold 4,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $125,067.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 311,184 shares of company stock valued at $8,249,352 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

