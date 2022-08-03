Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Gap Up to $33.60

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.60, but opened at $37.00. Donnelley Financial Solutions shares last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 3,356 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DFIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average of $31.84.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Craig Clay sold 4,435 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $125,067.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,422,526.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Clay sold 4,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $125,067.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 311,184 shares of company stock valued at $8,249,352 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).
