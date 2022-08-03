DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Research Coverage Started at Capital One Financial

Stock analysts at Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.77% from the company’s previous close.

DV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.62.

Shares of DoubleVerify stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.84. 42,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,858. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.12 and a beta of 0.95. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $96.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $240,603.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,398.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 970.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

