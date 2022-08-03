Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.40-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $590.00 million-$630.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $581.15 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

PLOW stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.64. 93,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,570. Douglas Dynamics has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $187.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Douglas Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,432,000 after acquiring an additional 17,701 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 484,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after acquiring an additional 12,640 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after acquiring an additional 35,049 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,612,000 after acquiring an additional 12,558 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Further Reading

