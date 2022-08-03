Doximity (DOCS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Doximity has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $93.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.17 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 40.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Doximity to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Doximity Stock Performance

Shares of DOCS opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 63.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.78. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $107.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Doximity

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOCS. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Doximity from $81.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on Doximity from $55.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Doximity from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Doximity from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

In related news, CRO Paul W. Jorgensen purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.19 per share, for a total transaction of $482,850.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now owns 197,676 shares in the company, valued at $6,363,190.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 45.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Doximity

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at about $983,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at about $799,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at about $783,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at about $745,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Doximity by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Doximity

(Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Read More

