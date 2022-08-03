DragonVein (DVC) Price Tops $0.0011

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 2nd. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. DragonVein has a market cap of $689,842.96 and $47.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,842.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.45 or 0.00584230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.50 or 0.00264838 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005166 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016071 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

