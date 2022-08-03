DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.39

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Several research firms have issued reports on DITHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 500 ($6.13) to GBX 378 ($4.63) in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 360 ($4.41) to GBX 340 ($4.17) in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 430 ($5.27) to GBX 420 ($5.15) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.10.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

