Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.08

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.08 and traded as high as $14.65. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 49,906 shares changing hands.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.42.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 2.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 306,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 8.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 284,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 23,115 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 162,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 156,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 102,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the period.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

