Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.08

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.08 and traded as high as $14.65. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 49,906 shares changing hands.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.42.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund
About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.
