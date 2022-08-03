Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $10,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.18.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

Duke Energy Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,245 shares of company stock worth $137,021. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $109.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $84.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.12.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 82.77%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

