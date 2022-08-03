DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DDGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.27-$3.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.00 billion-$13.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.38 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.27 to $3.43 EPS.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,575,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,744. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.39. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $52.56 and a 52-week high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DDGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $81.00 price objective on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.13.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 31.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 21.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD)

