DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.27-$3.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.00 billion-$13.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.38 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.27 to $3.43 EPS.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,575,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,744. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.39. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $52.56 and a 52-week high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

DD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $81.00 price objective on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.13.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 31.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 21.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

