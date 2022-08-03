DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.
DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.5 %
NYSE:DD traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.67. The company had a trading volume of 149,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,575. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.39. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $52.56 and a twelve month high of $85.16.
DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $379,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $319,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 66.9% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DuPont de Nemours Company Profile
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.
