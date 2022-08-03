e-Money Market Capitalization Achieves $9.07 Million (NGM)

e-Money (NGM) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. e-Money has a total market capitalization of $9.07 million and $254,403.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, e-Money has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One e-Money coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.45 or 0.00632990 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017443 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00034421 BTC.

About e-Money

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com.

Buying and Selling e-Money

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

