E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) COO Sells $23,954.00 in Stock

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) COO Peter Hantman sold 3,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $23,954.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,411. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peter Hantman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Peter Hantman sold 21,578 shares of E2open Parent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $152,340.68.

On Friday, July 1st, Peter Hantman sold 25,000 shares of E2open Parent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $198,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Peter Hantman sold 25,000 shares of E2open Parent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $209,000.00.

E2open Parent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETWO traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.16. 30,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,403,208. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.21. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $13.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On E2open Parent

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETWO. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in E2open Parent in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in E2open Parent by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 13,221 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in E2open Parent by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 128,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 27,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in E2open Parent by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 19,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

