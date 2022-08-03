Eargo Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 4,904 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,546% compared to the typical volume of 298 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eargo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eargo by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,915,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,133,000 after acquiring an additional 161,963 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eargo by 43.6% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,028,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 312,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eargo by 58.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 259,507 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 226.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 239,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eargo by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 300,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 117,514 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eargo Trading Up 101.4 %

Eargo stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,144. The stock has a market cap of $55.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05. Eargo has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $37.59.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo ( NASDAQ:EAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Eargo will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, engages in enhancing the quality of life of people with hearing loss in the United States. The company markets and sells hearing aids. It sells its products direct-to-consumer and through omni-channel. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014.

