Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.34-1.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34. Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.34-$1.36 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.10.

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

Shares of DEA traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.12. 29,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,133. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.05. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97 and a beta of 0.52.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.73 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 302.87%.

Institutional Trading of Easterly Government Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,465,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,548,000 after buying an additional 614,888 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,910,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,397,000 after acquiring an additional 80,930 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 199,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 76,273 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,178,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,911,000 after acquiring an additional 55,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 45,930 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Easterly Government Properties

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Articles

