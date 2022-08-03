Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Shares Purchased by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Eastern Bankshares worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,336,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,294,000 after buying an additional 190,581 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,830,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,092,000 after purchasing an additional 934,160 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 538.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,225,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,053 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,117,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,701,000 after buying an additional 809,522 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,210,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,000 after buying an additional 24,311 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastern Bankshares Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBC opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.97. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $22.35.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 25.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Eastern Bankshares to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $23.50 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Further Reading

