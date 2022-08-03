EasyFi Price Hits $0.84 on Top Exchanges (EZ)

EasyFi (EZ) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One EasyFi coin can now be bought for $0.84 or 0.00003673 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EasyFi has traded up 6% against the US dollar. EasyFi has a total market cap of $5.35 million and $346,899.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,857.82 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003810 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00127303 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00031227 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.

About EasyFi

EasyFi is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,373,615 coins. The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork. EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

