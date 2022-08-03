Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Eaton Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.74. The company had a trading volume of 46,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,534. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 6.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.53.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

