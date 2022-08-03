Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.36-$7.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Eaton also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.36-7.76 EPS.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $2.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.70. 1,377,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,534. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eaton has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.37. The firm has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eaton will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a maintains rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 7.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,617,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,918,000 after acquiring an additional 247,215 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Eaton by 74.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 563,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,570,000 after acquiring an additional 241,534 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter valued at $30,297,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,007,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,611,000 after acquiring an additional 60,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

