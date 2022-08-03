Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0356 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVM opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $12.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $969,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 25,740 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

