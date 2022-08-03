Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EVV stock opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $13.49.

Get Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 13.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 12.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 318,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.