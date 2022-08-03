Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN ENX opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $12.93.

Get Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at $871,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 10.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 373,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 36,797 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 17.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.