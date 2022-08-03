Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the June 30th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

EVF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.70. 35,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,422. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.07. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 503.5% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 126,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 105,810 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 174,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 52.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 426,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 147,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 17.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 58,583 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.