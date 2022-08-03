Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the June 30th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
EVF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.70. 35,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,422. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.07. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust
About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF)
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- Is Nike An Undervalued Opportunity for Investors?
- Proposed Tesla Stock Split Drives EV Market Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.