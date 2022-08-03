Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,700 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the June 30th total of 167,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 43,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EVG opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $14.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.27.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0921 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

