eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Ghe LLC

Ghe LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,486 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Ghe LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $240,751,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in eBay by 34.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,435,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $783,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,575 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in eBay by 44.9% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $396,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,372 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,730,780 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $381,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in eBay in the first quarter worth about $97,288,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Trading Up 1.9 %

eBay stock opened at $49.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.30.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.