eBay Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the e-commerce company on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

eBay has a dividend payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect eBay to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of eBay stock traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.55. 593,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,886,778. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.32. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EBAY. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 56.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,164 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth $203,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 24.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth $304,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in eBay by 22.8% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,350 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.