Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Position Boosted by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 4,103.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 62.1% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE ECL opened at $165.36 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.82 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.43.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ECL. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.12.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

