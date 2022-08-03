Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Position Lifted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW opened at $102.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.00 and its 200 day moving average is $105.52. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $3,086,391.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,211.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $459,355.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,224.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $3,086,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,211.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $10,940,387 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.