Einsteinium Price Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $1,967.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000288 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00021975 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00250568 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000830 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000957 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002352 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,746,185 coins. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

