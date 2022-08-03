Elastos (ELA) Hits Market Cap of $36.33 Million

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Elastos has a market cap of $36.33 million and $140,753.00 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for about $1.79 or 0.00007634 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar.

Elastos Profile

ELA is a coin. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

