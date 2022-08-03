Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.78-0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.725-1.775 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.87 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.05-$7.15 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EA. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $153.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,173,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,871. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.28. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $147.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

In related news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $256,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,806.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $256,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,806.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $196,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,895 shares of company stock worth $7,692,454 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,725 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 164.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 9.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

