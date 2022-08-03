Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 10.0% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $85,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,514 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,743,000 after buying an additional 1,257,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,107,000 after buying an additional 813,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,504,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,979,000 after buying an additional 521,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,195,396 shares of company stock valued at $380,134,601 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on LLY. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.06.

NYSE:LLY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $320.24. 38,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,414. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $316.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $335.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

